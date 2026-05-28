Chase Lee headshot

Chase Lee News: Back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 11:31am

The Blue Jays optioned Lee to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, reports Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.

Lee is being sent down to make space for Connor Seabold as he joins the big-league club after being sent over from Detroit. Lee made just two appearances after being recalled to Toronto on May 19, giving up four walks and two earned runs over two frames.

Chase Lee
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Lee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Lee See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
170 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
238 days ago