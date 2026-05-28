Chase Lee News: Back to Triple-A
The Blue Jays optioned Lee to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, reports Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.
Lee is being sent down to make space for Connor Seabold as he joins the big-league club after being sent over from Detroit. Lee made just two appearances after being recalled to Toronto on May 19, giving up four walks and two earned runs over two frames.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Lee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Lee See More