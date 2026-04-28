Chase Lee News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Blue Jays optioned Lee to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
He's being sent down to accommodate the return of Trey Yesavage (shoulder). Lee's stint in the majors lasted just one day, and he was charged with one run over 1.1 innings in a relief outing Monday versus the Red Sox.
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