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Chase Lee News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The Blue Jays optioned Lee to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

He's being sent down to accommodate the return of Trey Yesavage (shoulder). Lee's stint in the majors lasted just one day, and he was charged with one run over 1.1 innings in a relief outing Monday versus the Red Sox.

Chase Lee
Toronto Blue Jays
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