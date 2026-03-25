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Chase Lee News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Blue Jays optioned Lee to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Lee put his best foot forward in attempting to win a spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings during Grapefruit League play. While it ultimately wasn't enough, he should get a look when the club inevitably requires relief help.

Chase Lee
Toronto Blue Jays
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