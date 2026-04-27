Chase Lee News: Receives first call-up of 2026
The Blue Jays recalled Lee from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
Lee will join the Blue Jays for the first time this season after failing to win a spot in the Toronto bullpen coming out of spring training. Over nine appearances at Triple-A this season, the right-hander permitted just two earned runs over 13.2 innings, though he dealt with plenty of traffic on the bases (11 hits, nine walks).
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