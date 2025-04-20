Chase Meidroth Injury: Enters as defensive replacement

Meidroth (thumb) entered Sunday's game against the Red Sox as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning.

Meidroth was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to tight thumb inflammation, but his ability to enter the game as a defensive replacement suggests the issue is minor. He has served as the White Sox's leadoff in each of his last three starts and has maintained an excellent .387 on-base percentage across his first 31 plate appearances in the majors.