Chase Meidroth Injury: Exits game due to calf cramps

Meidroth was removed in the fifth inning of Saturday's spring game against the Dodgers due to calf cramps.

Batting out of the leadoff spot and playing second base, Meidroth went 0-for-2 before being replaced by Dominic Fletcher in the bottom of the fifth frame. Meidroth is considered day-to-day with the calf cramps, though the White Sox could take the cautious route and keep him off the field for the next couple of days. Across seven spring games, Meidroth has gone 2-for-14 with five walks, two runs, one double and one RBI.