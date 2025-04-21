Chase Meidroth Injury: Placed on 10-day injured list

The White Sox placed Meidroth on the 10-day injured list Monday with right thumb inflammation.

Meidroth was able to appear as a defensive replacement in Sunday's game versus the Red Sox, but swinging a bat looks to be an issue and the White Sox have opted to make a roster move with the rookie infielder. Chicago is likely to use Jacob Amaya and Lenyn Sosa as its primary middle infielders while Meidroth is sidelined.