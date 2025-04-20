Fantasy Baseball
Chase Meidroth headshot

Chase Meidroth Injury: Scratched Sunday due to thumb issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Meidroth was scratched from Sunday's lineup against Boston due to right thumb inflammation, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Meidroth had originally been penciled into the starting lineup as Chicago's starting shortstop and leadoff hitter, but the thumb issue will instead have him begin the game on the bench. Jacob Amaya has taken Meidroth's spot at shortstop and is batting ninth while Nick Maton has moved up to the leadoff role.

