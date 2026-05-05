Chase Meidroth News: Belts second homer

Meidroth went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

Meidroth brought the White Sox to within a run with a seventh-inning solo shot, but that was the final tally by either team in the contest. The second-year infielder isn't known for his power, and Tuesday's long ball was just his second of the season. However, he's been pretty decent at getting on base, logging a .269/.342/.369 slash line along with 21 runs scored, five RBI and one stolen base through 34 games.