Chase Meidroth News: Crushes grand slam in win
Meidroth went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 15-2 win versus the Twins.
Meidroth expanded the White Sox's lead to 12 after his 7th inning grand slam off of Travis Adams. The 24-year-old has already matched his home run total from last season (122 games played) through 52 games played, while also rating his OPS from .649 last season to .739. This was Meidroth's first career grand slam.
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