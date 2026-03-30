Chase Meidroth News: Day off Monday
Meidroth is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.
With Meidroth getting the day off from the starting nine, Miguel Vargas will bat leadoff and play first base. Lenyn Sosa is getting the start at second base and batting fifth, while cleanup hitter Colson Montgomery kicks over to third base. Luisangel Acuna is batting ninth and playing shortstop. Through three games to begin the season, Meidroth is 3-for-10 at the plate with one double, one home run, one RBI, two runs scored and a 3:3 BB:K.
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