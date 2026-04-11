Chase Meidroth headshot

Chase Meidroth News: Elevated strikeout rate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Meidroth went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday against the Royals.

Meidroth began the season relatively well, hitting .270 with three doubles and five runs across 10 games. However, he's gone just 1-for-16 in his last four starts, striking out seven times in that span. Meidroth has an elevated 25.4 percent strikeout rate through 59 plate appearances this season and is hitting only .208.

Chase Meidroth
Chicago White Sox
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