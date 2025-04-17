Fantasy Baseball
Chase Meidroth headshot

Chase Meidroth News: Elevated to leadoff spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Meidroth will start at second base and bat leadoff in Thursday's game against the Athletics.

It's the first time Meidroth has batted higher than fifth since he was promoted last week, but it felt like only a matter of time before the White Sox put the 23-year-old and his on-base skills in the leadoff spot. Meidroth is 4-for-14 with a 22.2 percent walk rate in his first five major-league contests.

Chase Meidroth
Chicago White Sox
