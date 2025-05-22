Fantasy Baseball
Chase Meidroth headshot

Chase Meidroth News: Extends hit streak to nine games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 10:42am

Meidroth went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base Wednesday against the Mariners.

Meidroth hit only .228 across his first 19 games in the majors, but his more recent sample has been positive. He has at least one hit in each of his last nine starts -- including five multi-hit games -- and has hit .417 with one homer, three RBI, six runs scored and five stolen bases in that span.

Chase Meidroth
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
