Chase Meidroth News: Fails to make Opening Day roster
The White Sox reassigned Meidroth to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Meidroth got plenty of run at shortstop this spring but managed just a .492 OPS in 16 games. The 23-year-old still has a good chance to spend a large chunk of the season in the big leagues, but for now he'll head to Charlotte. Jacob Amaya appears in line to serve as Chicago's Opening Day shortstop.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now