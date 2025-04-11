Chase Meidroth News: Headed to Chicago

The White Sox selected Meidroth's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

To make room for Meidroth on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated Justin Anderson for assignment. Meidroth was acquired from the Red Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade during the offseason, and he's now headed to the big leagues after slashing .267/.450/.600 with three home runs, four RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases across 40 plate appearances at Triple-A. Meidroth is expected to see the bulk of his playing time at shortstop.