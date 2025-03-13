Chase Meidroth News: Hitting leadoff regularly of late

Meidroth has started at shortstop and batted leadoff in two straight Cactus League games for the White Sox and hit leadoff in all six of his starts in March.

Meidroth missed some time this month with a calf issue but has been getting a long look in the leadoff spot when on the field. The 23-year-old's on-base skills are his best asset, as he boasted a 71:105 K:BB and .437 on-base percentage at Triple-A Worcester in 2024, making him a sensible fit for the leadoff spot. Meidroth also might be emerging as the favorite to start at shortstop for the White Sox, as Colson Montgomery is now in minor-league camp and Brooks Baldwin has been playing more second base and even center field.