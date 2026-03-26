Chase Meidroth News: Homers on Opening Day
Meidroth went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run Thursday against the Brewers.
Meidroth was one of the few bright spots for the White Sox in a blowout loss. He led off the game with his first home run of the season and also continued to showcase his ability to get on base after posting a .418 on-base percentage across 52 at-bats this spring. Meidroth led off against righty Jacob Misiorowski, and his skill set suggests he should continue to hit toward the top of the order and play nearly every day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Meidroth See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases7 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club28 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends184 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target187 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups193 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Meidroth See More