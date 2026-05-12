Chase Meidroth News: Lifts third homer Tuesday

Meidroth went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Royals.

Meidroth delivered the biggest swing of the night in the fifth inning, taking Stephen Kolek deep for a three-run homer that capped Chicago's five-run frame and gave the White Sox a lead. The blast was his third homer of the season as the infielder continues a strong stretch at the plate. Since the start of May, Meidroth is batting 13-for-39 (.333) with seven runs scored and a ten-game hitting streak. He's now slashing .277/.345/.399 with three homers, nine doubles, eight RBI and 26 runs scored across 167 plate appearances.