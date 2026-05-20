Chase Meidroth News: On base three times

Meidroth went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday against the Mariners.

Meidroth entered the game having gone only 1-for-15 across his last five games, though he did manage to record his fifth multi-hit game in 17 starts in May. While he has hit for average and also has 29 runs scored in 46 games, Meidroth has offered very little power or stolen base production -- limiting his fantasy appeal.