Chase Meidroth News: Rare multi-hit game

Meidroth went 2-for-4 with a double Sunday against the Marlins.

Meidroth was absent from Friday's game due to right shoulder soreness, but he served as the leadoff hitter for the White Sox in their final two matchups against the Marlins. He managed his first multi-hit game since May 2 on Sunday and is hitting just .229 across 11 games for the month, though he does have five runs scored in that span.