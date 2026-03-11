Chase Meidroth headshot

Chase Meidroth News: Reaching base regularly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Meidroth has a .441 on-base percentage across 34 plate appearances in the Cactus League.

Meidroth has primarily served as Chicago's leadoff hitter this spring, though he has also hit second on a few occasions. His skillset is similar to what he showed as a rookie in 2025, as he's striking out at just an 11.8 percent clip while walking slightly over 20 percent of the time. He should reach base consistently and score plenty of runs during the regular season due to his on-base ability and the improved lineup around him.

Chase Meidroth
Chicago White Sox
