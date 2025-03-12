Chase Meidroth News: Rejoins lineup Wednesday

Meidroth (calf) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Meidroth will return to action for the first time since Saturday, when he exited early in a game against the Dodgers due to calf cramps. The brief absence shouldn't dramatically derail Meidroth's chances of making the White Sox's Opening Day roster, which may have improved after Chicago sent infield prospect Colson Montgomery to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Brooks Baldwin now looks to be Meidroth's primary competition for the starting shortstop gig, though the White Sox may prefer to deploy Baldwin as a utility man since he's also seen action at second base and in center field this spring.