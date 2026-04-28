Chase Meidroth headshot

Chase Meidroth News: Resting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Meidroth is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.

Until Tuesday, Meidroth had started in 11 consecutive games since sitting April 15. The infielder went 15-for-44 with a RBI, two doubles and five walks in that span. Sam Antonacci and Luisangel Acuna are starting in the middle infield for the White Sox Tuesday.

Chase Meidroth
Chicago White Sox
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