Chase Meidroth News: Resting Tuesday
Meidroth is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.
Until Tuesday, Meidroth had started in 11 consecutive games since sitting April 15. The infielder went 15-for-44 with a RBI, two doubles and five walks in that span. Sam Antonacci and Luisangel Acuna are starting in the middle infield for the White Sox Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Meidroth See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, April 244 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Meidroth See More