Chase Meidroth headshot

Chase Meidroth News: Smacks solo homer vs. San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 5:58pm

Meidroth went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Giants.

Meidroth got the White Sox on the board early with a leadoff home run off Robbie Ray in the first inning, though the former failed to reach base safely in each of his next four plate appearances. It was Meidroth's fourth home run of the season, and over his last five games, he has gone 5-for-20 with one home run, three RBI and three runs scored.

Chase Meidroth
Chicago White Sox
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