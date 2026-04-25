Chase Meidroth headshot

Chase Meidroth News: Strong hitting continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Meidroth went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk Saturday against the Nationals.

Meidroth tied the game at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, his first RBI since April 7. Despite the lack of production in that area, Meidroth has picked things up at the plate considerably in his last 10 games, going 14-for-38 with 10 runs scored and a stolen base. He's now hitting .266 on the season while maintaining a 101 wRC+.

Chase Meidroth
Chicago White Sox
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