Chase Meidroth News: Strong hitting continues
Meidroth went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk Saturday against the Nationals.
Meidroth tied the game at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, his first RBI since April 7. Despite the lack of production in that area, Meidroth has picked things up at the plate considerably in his last 10 games, going 14-for-38 with 10 runs scored and a stolen base. He's now hitting .266 on the season while maintaining a 101 wRC+.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Meidroth See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, April 24Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Meidroth See More