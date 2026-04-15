Chase Meidroth headshot

Chase Meidroth News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Meidroth is not in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against the Rays.

Meidroth is just 2-for-22 at the plate over his last six games, so he'll get a day to regroup. Sam Antonacci is starting at second base and batting fifth for the White Sox in his major-league debut.

Chase Meidroth
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Meidroth See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Meidroth See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
20 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
20 days ago