Chase Meidroth headshot

Chase Meidroth News: Three hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Meidroth went 3-for-5 with an RBI on Tuesday against the Rangers.

Meidroth tallied three singles, the second of which drove in a run to put the White Sox up 8-1. It was a needed performance, as he entered Tuesday's game having gone just 5-for-39 across his last 10 games. Meidroth also recorded an RBI for the first time since Aug. 13, a span of 11 starts.

Chase Meidroth
Chicago White Sox
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