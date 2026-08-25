Chase Meidroth News: Three hits in win

Meidroth went 3-for-5 with an RBI on Tuesday against the Rangers.

Meidroth tallied three singles, the second of which drove in a run to put the White Sox up 8-1. It was a needed performance, as he entered Tuesday's game having gone just 5-for-39 across his last 10 games. Meidroth also recorded an RBI for the first time since Aug. 13, a span of 11 starts.