Chase Meidroth News: Three hits, steal in loss

Meidroth went 3-for-5 with one RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Meidroth recorded his first career multi-hit game and added his first major-league steal in the fifth inning. Recently moved into the leadoff spot, the rookie is hitting .269 with one RBI, four runs scored, a stolen base and an impressive 5:4 BB:K across 26 plate appearances this season.