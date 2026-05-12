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Chase Petty Injury: Dealing with blister at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Reds manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Petty was dealing with a blister during his start for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Petty bit the blister off his finger and continued pitching, but he allowed three runs on six hits with a 1:3 K:BB over 3.2 innings. It's unclear when Petty will make his next start, but the blister issue takes him out of consideration for a start with the Reds later this week.

Chase Petty
Cincinnati Reds
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