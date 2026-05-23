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Chase Petty News: Allows four runs in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Petty allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Making a spot start, Petty allowed a run in the second inning before surrendering a three-run homer to Jordan Walker in the sixth. He threw 40 of 62 pitches for strikes but induced only three whiffs while yielding 10 hard-hit balls. The 23-year-old has now allowed seven earned runs across 10.2 frames with the Cardinals while recording just two strikeouts. He'll likely return to Triple-A Louisville following Saturday's contest.

Chase Petty
Cincinnati Reds
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