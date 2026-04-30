Chase Petty headshot

Chase Petty News: Could join big-league rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 9:45am

Petty struck out four batters and scattered two hits and three walks over 2.1 scoreless innings Wednesday in his start with Triple-A Louisville before exiting due to non-injury reasons, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Petty appears to have been removed early after Cincinnati starter Brandon Williamson was pulled from his start Wednesday against the Rockies due to left shoulder fatigue. Petty, who threw 62 pitches in his outing, could end up entering the Cincinnati rotation if Williamson is moved to the injured list or is otherwise unable to make his next turn. Petty holds a 4.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB across 24.2 frames at Triple-A this season.

Chase Petty
Cincinnati Reds
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