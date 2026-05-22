Chase Petty News: Drawing start during doubleheader
Petty will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
The Reds and Cardinals have a twin bill Saturday after Friday's game was rained out, and Petty will be up to serve as the 27th man on the roster. Petty made one spot start earlier this season for Cincinnati, allowing three runs with a 1:2 K:BB over 5.2 innings. The righty holds a 6.32 ERA and 31:15 K:BB across 31.1 frames covering eight starts with Triple-A Louisville this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Petty See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week13 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 418 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 418 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week19 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Petty See More