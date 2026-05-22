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Chase Petty News: Drawing start during doubleheader

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Petty will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The Reds and Cardinals have a twin bill Saturday after Friday's game was rained out, and Petty will be up to serve as the 27th man on the roster. Petty made one spot start earlier this season for Cincinnati, allowing three runs with a 1:2 K:BB over 5.2 innings. The righty holds a 6.32 ERA and 31:15 K:BB across 31.1 frames covering eight starts with Triple-A Louisville this season.

Chase Petty
Cincinnati Reds
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