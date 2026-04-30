Chase Petty News: Leaves start early

Petty was pulled from Wednesday's start for Triple-A Louisville but not due to injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Petty appears to have been removed early after Cincinnati starter Brandon Williamson was pulled from his start Wednesday with left shoulder fatigue. Petty, who threw 62 pitches over 2.1 scoreless innings, is one of two available starters currently on the 40-man roster. The other is Jose Franco, who is currently up with the Reds and pitched three relief innings following Williamson's removal. Nick Lodolo (finger), who is on the verge of returning from a rehab assignment, is another possibility but is expected to pitch for High-A Dayton on Saturday. Either Petty or Franco could replace Williamson, whose next turn in the rotation is due Monday. More should be learned after Williamson undergoes an MRI on Thursday.