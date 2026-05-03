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Chase Petty News: On track to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Reds plan to call up Petty from Triple-A Louisville to start Monday's game against the Cubs in Chicago, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Petty will be moving into the rotation spot vacated by lefty Brandon Williamson (shoulder), who was placed on the injured list Thursday. The right-hander could be in line for a short-term appointment to the big-league rotation, however, as southpaw Nick Lodolo (finger) is on track to be activated from the IL next weekend. Over six starts with Louisville this season, Petty has submitted a 4.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB over 24.2 innings.

Chase Petty
Cincinnati Reds
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