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Chase Petty News: Returned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

The Reds optioned Petty to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Petty was up as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, getting charged with four runs over five frames as a spot starter in the night cap of the twin bill. He's permitted seven earned runs across 10.2 frames during his brief time with the Reds this season. Petty will now rejoin the rotation at Louisville.

Chase Petty
Cincinnati Reds
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