Chase Petty News: Sent down after spot start
The Reds optioned Petty to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Petty made a spot start Monday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. With Nick Lodolo (finger) due back this weekend, Petty will rejoin the Louisville rotation.
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