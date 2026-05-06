Chase Petty headshot

Chase Petty News: Sent down after spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Reds optioned Petty to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Petty made a spot start Monday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. With Nick Lodolo (finger) due back this weekend, Petty will rejoin the Louisville rotation.

Chase Petty
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Petty See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Petty See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago