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Chase Petty News: Summoned ahead of Monday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

The Reds recalled Petty from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Petty will be the Reds' starting pitcher for Monday's contest versus the Cubs in place of the injured Brandon Williamson (shoulder). It is likely to be just a spot start, as the Reds are expected to get Nick Lodolo (finger) back from the injured list later this week. Petty has collected a 4.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB over 24.2 innings with Louisville this season.

Chase Petty
Cincinnati Reds
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