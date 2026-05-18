Chase Petty News: Tough showing at Triple-A
Petty (blister) took the loss after allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one over three innings against Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.
Petty battled a blister on his pitching hand in his previous start, but he was cleared to toe the rubber Sunday. He turned in one of his worst outings of the 2026 season, tying a season high in hits allowed and runs allowed. Unless the team states otherwise, Petty appears to have put the blister behind him.
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