Chase Shugart News: Back in majors
The Phillies recalled Shugart from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
The right-hander missed out on the Opening Day roster but will round out Philadelphia's bullpen following the demotion of Seth Johnson. Shugart had a 3.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 31:17 K:BB across 45 innings out of the bullpen for the Pirates last season.
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