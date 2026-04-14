Chase Shugart headshot

Chase Shugart News: Back in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

The Phillies recalled Shugart from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

The right-hander missed out on the Opening Day roster but will round out Philadelphia's bullpen following the demotion of Seth Johnson. Shugart had a 3.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 31:17 K:BB across 45 innings out of the bullpen for the Pirates last season.

Chase Shugart
Philadelphia Phillies
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