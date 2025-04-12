Chase Shugart News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Shugart to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

The move corresponds with the Pirates recalling catcher Henry Davis from Indianapolis. Shugart made three appearances out of the Pirates' bullpen since being called up to the big club April 6, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out two in 3.2 scoreless innings. The 28-year-old right-hander could be recalled by Pittsburgh again if the parent club is in need of depth out of the bullpen.