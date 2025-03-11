Chase Shugart News: Sent to Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Shugart to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Shugart made five appearances during spring training. He was off to a good start in his first three innings being scoreless, but allowed five runs over his last two. The 28-year-old was able to earn a promotion to the big leagues at the end of the 2024 season for Boston, notching a 4.15 ERA over 8.2 innings. The right-hander will have to earn his way back from Triple-A to begin 2025.