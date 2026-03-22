Chase Shugart News: Sent to Triple-A

The Phillies optioned Shugart to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Shugart was acquired from the Pirates in January but has missed out on the Opening Day roster after posting a 3.72 ERA and 7:7 K:BB over 9.2 Grapefruit League innings. The right-hander had a 3.40 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 35 appearances with Pittsburgh last year and should be up with Philadelphia at some point this season when bullpen depth is needed.