Chase Shugart News: Sent to Triple-A
The Phillies optioned Shugart to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Shugart was acquired from the Pirates in January but has missed out on the Opening Day roster after posting a 3.72 ERA and 7:7 K:BB over 9.2 Grapefruit League innings. The right-hander had a 3.40 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 35 appearances with Pittsburgh last year and should be up with Philadelphia at some point this season when bullpen depth is needed.
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