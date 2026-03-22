Chase Shugart headshot

Chase Shugart News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Phillies optioned Shugart to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Shugart was acquired from the Pirates in January but has missed out on the Opening Day roster after posting a 3.72 ERA and 7:7 K:BB over 9.2 Grapefruit League innings. The right-hander had a 3.40 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 35 appearances with Pittsburgh last year and should be up with Philadelphia at some point this season when bullpen depth is needed.

Chase Shugart
Philadelphia Phillies
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