Chase Shugart News: Strong campaign continues

Shugart allowed one hit and no walks in two scoreless innings of relief Friday against the Pirates. He struck out one.

Since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the middle of April, Shugart has given the Phillies quality work out of the bullpen while operating mostly in middle relief. Through 15.2 innings for Philadelphia, the right-hander boasts a 1.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB.