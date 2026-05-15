Chase Shugart headshot

Chase Shugart News: Strong campaign continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Shugart allowed one hit and no walks in two scoreless innings of relief Friday against the Pirates. He struck out one.

Since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the middle of April, Shugart has given the Phillies quality work out of the bullpen while operating mostly in middle relief. Through 15.2 innings for Philadelphia, the right-hander boasts a 1.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB.

Chase Shugart
Philadelphia Phillies
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