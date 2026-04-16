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Chase Silseth News: Could be next in line for saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Silseth has "probably put himself in the best position for the opportunity" if Angels manager Kurt Suzuki removes Jordan Romano from the closer role, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Romano has blown back-to-back save opportunities and Suzuki was noncommittal Thursday when asked about his closer situation. Silseth has registered three holds this season, collecting a 2.84 ERA and 8:6 K:BB over 6.1 innings along the way. Drew Pomeranz paces the team with five holds and is also an option to replace Romano if a change is made, though he might pitch the ninth inning only if the opposition has lefties due up. A former starter, Silseth did a bit of closing last season at Triple-A Salt Lake, and he's posted a 3.03 ERA and 31:24 K:BB over 32.2 innings across 27 career relief appearances at the major-league level.

Chase Silseth
Los Angeles Angels
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