Chase Silseth headshot

Chase Silseth News: Handed first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 10:35am

Silseth (1-1) allowed an unearned run on a hit with two strikeouts and a walk over one inning to take the loss Wednesday against the A's.

Silseth entered in the 10th inning with the game tied at 5-5 and was unable to prevent the automatic runner from crossing the plate. Despite picking up his first loss, Silseth hasn't allowed an earned run since April 25 and has a 1.42 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB over 6.1 innings during that span. His 2.16 ERA through 21 appearances this season is strong, but a 1.62 WHIP and 16:13 K:BB offer a less encouraging outlook.

Chase Silseth
Los Angeles Angels
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