Chase Solesky News: Contract selected

The Rays selected Solesky from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

The right-hander joined the Rays as a non-roster invitee in January and will now get his first look in the big leagues. Solesky has struggled to a 6.57 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB across 24.2 frames (six starts) with Durham this year, so he'll likely be limited to a low-leverage relief role while up with Tampa Bay.