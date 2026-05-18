Chase Solesky News: Returns from Triple-A

The Rays recalled Solesky from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Solesky will give manager Kevin Cash a fresh bullpen arm as he joins the big club as a replacement on the active roster for righty Cole Sulser (back), who was placed on the injured list. The 28-year-old was called up earlier this month by the Rays, but he's still looking to make his major-league debut.