Chasen Shreve headshot

Chasen Shreve News: Moved to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Atlanta reassigned Shreve to minor-league camp Saturday.

Shreve fired three scoreless innings during Grapefruit League play, but Atlanta will opt to keep him in their minor-league system to begin the new season. The 34-year-old southpaw posted a 2.65 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across 34 frames in Triple-A last year, and he could earn a call to the majors with similar production.

Chasen Shreve
Atlanta Braves
