Chay Yeager Injury: Set for UCL surgery

Yeager will undergo season-ending UCL surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The timing of the procedure points to a possible late start to the 2027 season, as well, though that could depend on whether the reliever needs a full Tommy John repair of the less invasive internal brace surgery. Yeager collected a 2.75 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 64 strikeouts and five saves in 55.2 innings across High-A and Double-A in 2025.